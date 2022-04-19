In the 608: Support local with Madcity Cocktails Passport

MADISON, Wis. – Madcity Cocktails has been helping local bars, breweries and restaurants fill booths and barstools since 2009.

There are more than 120 bars participants and more than $2,000 in savings for free drink and food deals.

There’s also a fun scavenger hunt game to play while you’re venturing out to all these Dane County hot spots.

This passport book acts as a guide. It’s available for purchase at all partnering bars, Woodman’s or online.

Click here to learn more about the Madcity Cocktails Passport.

