Dane County, WI

In the 608: Support local with Madcity Cocktails Passport

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – Madcity Cocktails has been helping local bars, breweries and restaurants fill booths and barstools since 2009.

There are more than 120 bars participants and more than $2,000 in savings for free drink and food deals.

There’s also a fun scavenger hunt game to play while you’re venturing out to all these Dane County hot spots.

This passport book acts as a guide. It’s available for purchase at all partnering bars, Woodman’s or online.

Click here to learn more about the Madcity Cocktails Passport.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Passport#Food Drink#Beverages#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

