US stock futures fall ahead of stream of earnings, with Fed comments and Russia's renewed assault on traders' minds

The major U.S. indexes continued to radiate anxiety on Wednesday heading into and after the afternoon release of the Federal Open Market Committee's most recent minutes. At last month's meeting, Fed officials tentatively agreed to a quantitative tightening plan that would see the central bank sell off $95 billion in assets each month – $60 billion in Treasuries and $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities. Also, several FOMC members said 50-basis-point hikes to the Fed funds rate could be on the table to help curb inflation.

STOCKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO