Elon Musk Says SpaceX Aiming For 5-Day Launch Cadence For Reusable Falcon Rocket

By Rachit Vats
 2 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday SpaceX is aiming for a “five day launch cadence” for the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur on Monday tweeted to praise SpaceX’s Falcon team, adding that the space company is aiming to introduce many “performance & refurb” improvements in the Falcon 9 rocket.

“SpaceX Falcon team (is) making great progress! Aiming for (a) 5-day launch cadence with many performance & refurb improvements,” Musk wrote in a post on the microblogging site.

Why It Matters: The space company run by the billionaire entrepreneur last year completed 26 missions and 21 launches in 2019. SpaceX aims to reportedly launch 52 missions this year.

Falcon 9, SpaceX’s reusable rocket, has been regularly helping launch various missions to space since at least early 2018.

In two-staged missions, Falcon 9 launches the load into orbit minutes after liftoff and then returns to land back on earth to be used again for another mission, thus lowering costs significantly.

SpaceX is a partner with NASA on several missions and counts the Department of Defense as a customer as well. Many of SpaceX’s launches this year will include the expansion of its internet access via Starlink satellites.

