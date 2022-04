The 2022 NFL Draft has already seen one major shakeup and we are still just about two weeks away from things kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made a deal that involved four first-round picks, as the Saints picked up one more in this year’s draft, but surrendered some serious future draft capital to do so, sending Philadelphia a future first and second. While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a big move yet, they are a team to watch.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO