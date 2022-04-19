ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County expected to dedicate ‘day of remembrance’ for UNC Charlotte shooting victims

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners are expected to dedicate a “day of remembrance” to honor the victims of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte mass shooting.

The shooting happened on April 30, 2019.

[ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Channel 9 sits down with Reed Parlier’s family two years after UNCC shooting ]

21-year-old Riley Howell and 19-year-old Reed Parlier were killed. Howell died after charging at the shooter, trying to protect other students from him.

Four other people were hurt.

The gunman pleaded guilty in 2019 and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

MORE UNC CHARLOTTE TRAGEDY COVERAGE:

  • NC high schools sell bracelets to raise money for ‘Riley Howell Foundation’

(WATCH BELOW: UNC Charlotte shooting victim’s family to receive special honor in his name)

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

