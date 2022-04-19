County expected to dedicate ‘day of remembrance’ for UNC Charlotte shooting victims

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners are expected to dedicate a “day of remembrance” to honor the victims of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte mass shooting.

The shooting happened on April 30, 2019.

Channel 9 sits down with Reed Parlier's family two years after UNCC shooting

21-year-old Riley Howell and 19-year-old Reed Parlier were killed. Howell died after charging at the shooter, trying to protect other students from him.

Four other people were hurt.

The gunman pleaded guilty in 2019 and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

