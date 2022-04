BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Draft will begin next week. The Patriots still don’t know the playing status of their four-time captain in the middle of their defense. Apparently, Dont’a Hightower doesn’t even know himself. Hightower played the final year of his contract last season, making him a free agent this offseason. But March has turned into April, and Hightower remains without a contract. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, that’s because Hightower is debating whether or not he’ll be playing football in 2022. “Hightower is still figuring out what he wants to do,” Howe tweeted on Tuesday. “If he wants to keep playing,...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO