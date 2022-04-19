Westland Road to close through perhaps Saturday for utility work for a new car dealership

CHEYENNE – To accommodate utility work being done for a new car dealership, drivers should expect Westland Road to be closed to through traffic for the next several days, the city has announced .

What was described as "utility gas work associated with the new Subaru dealership" will take three to five days, weather permitting. On its website, Halladay Subaru's location is given as 1615 Westland Road.

To get around the work area, there will be detours so that drivers can get to nearby businesses.

To drive to a location that is south of Westland Court, you would want to take Lincolnway. "And businesses north of Westland Court will be accessible via Missile Drive," the city announced Monday afternoon.

If you forget these directions, detour signs "will be in place and the duration of work," the emailed news release noted.