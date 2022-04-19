ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Westland Road to close through perhaps Saturday for utility work for a new car dealership

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – To accommodate utility work being done for a new car dealership, drivers should expect Westland Road to be closed to through traffic for the next several days, the city has announced .

What was described as "utility gas work associated with the new Subaru dealership" will take three to five days, weather permitting. On its website, Halladay Subaru's location is given as 1615 Westland Road.

To get around the work area, there will be detours so that drivers can get to nearby businesses.

To drive to a location that is south of Westland Court, you would want to take Lincolnway. "And businesses north of Westland Court will be accessible via Missile Drive," the city announced Monday afternoon.

If you forget these directions, detour signs "will be in place and the duration of work," the emailed news release noted.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion Charles City Road (Route 600) from Monday to Wednesday for drainage work in Charles City County. The section to be closed will be between C.C. Road (Route 622) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) from March...
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Cars
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
Akron Beacon Journal

Wet concrete stops driver who drove around barriers

If the sign says "Road Closed," there's likely a good reason, as one motorist found out Wednesday in Akron. City officials say the driver went around warning signs and ended up stuck in freshly poured concrete at the intersection of Dart Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard around midmorning. Workers were...
AKRON, OH
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Wildlife Area Entrance Closed for Road Work

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced yesterday that there is a temporary road closure at the Rawhide Wildlife Habitat Management Area. This closure is due to the installation of a culvert on t the property's south road, which is located off Highway 156. This work will not take very...
WYOMING STATE
YourErie

Cultural Loop returns to State St. Saturday evenings

A popular bus service that stopped running during the pandemic is coming back. The Cultural Loop offers free bus service on State Street Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. through midnight. The bus stops at various cultural sites every half hour with free parking at EMTA headquarters at E. 14th and French streets, and also at […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Car Dealership#Vehicles#Westland Road#Subaru#Westland Court
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Police Release Road Closures And Detours For Fitgers 5K

Fitgers 5K gets underway this Saturday, April 23 and this year its full capacity will be a regular start to the race, but traffic needs to be diverted. So here is what it will look like. According to a press release from the city and Duluth Police, the race will close some of Superior Street, London Road, and South Street between 4th Ave. E. and 23rd Ave. E. This year’s race will run out and the back to the east from the front of Fitger’s Brewery Complex, finishing in about the same place..
DULUTH, MN
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy