AEye Opens Munich Office; Sets Eye On European Market

TSMC Dr. Wei said TSMC does not comment on their technology roadmap but he remains confident that the TSMC fab’s 2nm technology will enter mass production in 2025. He also shared optimism about the process, outlining that when it is launched, it will lead the industry in terms of transistor density and power efficiency. Dr. Wei also stated that TSMC’s N3 process technology family would offer the best power, performance and efficiencies (PPE) and become a driver of the company’s revenue growth.

ENGINEERING ・ 28 DAYS AGO