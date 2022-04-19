ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEye Opens Munich Office; Sets Eye On European Market

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
  • AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) has opened its new office in Munich, Germany.
  • The company expects the new location to expand its reach for automotive, mobility, trucking, logistics, and smart infrastructure markets in the region.
  • Also, AEye has appointed automotive engineer Andreas Prinz as technical sales director for Europe.
  • "We've experienced strong demand and traction in Europe across application segments, necessitating an on-the-ground physical presence to support AEye's growing customer base," said Bernd Reichert, SVP of Automotive.
  • AEye's offers a software-defined lidar solution for advanced driver assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and off-highway applications.
  • Price Action: LIDR shares closed lower by 4.12% at $4.65 on Monday.

