AEye Opens Munich Office; Sets Eye On European Market
- AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) has opened its new office in Munich, Germany.
- The company expects the new location to expand its reach for automotive, mobility, trucking, logistics, and smart infrastructure markets in the region.
- Also, AEye has appointed automotive engineer Andreas Prinz as technical sales director for Europe.
- "We've experienced strong demand and traction in Europe across application segments, necessitating an on-the-ground physical presence to support AEye's growing customer base," said Bernd Reichert, SVP of Automotive.
- AEye's offers a software-defined lidar solution for advanced driver assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and off-highway applications.
- Price Action: LIDR shares closed lower by 4.12% at $4.65 on Monday.
