ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Food City to present $50,000+ check to Project Help

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Food City officials will be awarding proceeds from a nearly month long campaign to Project Help representatives tomorrow at its Middlebrook Pike Food City. A check for more than $50,000...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Volunteers spend Easter catering to the homeless

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Easter allows for fresh starts and new beginnings and that’s what CareCuts of Knoxville aims to provide to those in the community experiencing homelessness in Knoxville every Sunday. From food to clothing, the founder of the organization, Marti Baker said it’s a foundation that’s needed for many.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Lafollette, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lafollette, TN
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

We are On the Road for adventures in Morgan county

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – From hiking to history to Irish road bowling, Morgan county is a gem nestled into the rolling hills of East Tennessee. There is so much to do in Morgan county that you may find yourself wanting to stay a while to soak it all in. From major events such as the Tennessee Mountain Laurel Festival, that attracts visitors from across the nation, to beer crawls that will introduce you to thriving craft beer scene, there is something for everyone in Morgan county. A unique past time that is taking off with the local residents is Irish Road Bowling, a laid-back sport that involves rolling a small cannon ball down a country road. Clearly Morgan county is a special place that invites travelers from around the world to experience the hospitality of East Tennessee.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP celebrates moving district headquarters to new Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol spent much of Monday unpacking their things, after moving into a new district headquarters. They celebrated moving to the new building off Strawberry Plains Pike with a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting event. The new building replaces an old building off Kingston Pike and offers enough space for more than one division, according to officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The La Follette Food City#Project Help#Wlaf News
WSMV

Racers 4 Waverly give back to Humphreys County residents impacted by flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Operation Ranch Rebuild is underway at the iconic country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Humphreys County. MX Sports, organizers of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, along with Humphreys County leaders gathered on the motocross racetrack Wednesday afternoon for the presentation of checks. More than $350,000 was raised from the motocross community to go to Waverly families, businesses and individuals impacted by the August 2021 floods.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Xcel Energy shows off newly remodeled Plainview Service Center

PLAINVIEW — Xcel Energy is celebrating the completion of a recent renovation to its Plainview Service Center  — a project several years and $6 million in the making that the company says will create a safer and more efficient facility to better serve its Plainview-area customers. Xcel team members, Plainview Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and civic leaders...
PLAINVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WSMV

Federal officials shut down two popular Middle TN beaches

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced the closure of two swim beaches in Middle Tennessee Tuesday. Officials said both Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach located in Carthage, TN, and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, TN, at Cordell Hull Lake, has been shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.
CARTHAGE, TN
WBIR

Here's how the new tax assessment will impact Knox County businesses

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Property assessments are at the top of homeowners' minds in Knox County right now, and the same is true for businesses. One thing to keep in mind: Commercial property is assessed differently than residential property. A commercial assessment is calculated at 40%, so business owners will be paying more than homeowners.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Plant-based restaurant coming to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heart of the Old City, one chef is on a mission to tackle a common misconception. "There's so much stigma around healthy food that it isn't delicious," Jenna Baker said. That's why in 2019, Baker started the Be Well Box, a to-go meal kit...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy