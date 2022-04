GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- It's National Volunteer Appreciation Week. A hospital on Long Island celebrated its longtime volunteers by dedicating a star to them. Some volunteers are future doctors, but not all of them.CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent Wednesday with a volunteer who gets as much as he gives."I enjoy meeting people. I enjoy speaking to people about any topic," George Meyer said.Meyer is a volunteer at Glen Cove Hospital. He's 88 and has been volunteering at the facility for years."Your purposes here is to make that person feel that they're getting the best treatment with the best professionals," Meyer said.He...

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO