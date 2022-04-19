School Closures: Tuesday, April 19th, 2022

Watch a typical weekend night in downtown Cortland. Busier than other nights, particularly as State University of New York at Cortland students fill several local pubs. Mostly, the patrons – students or others – just have a drink or two and some good times with friends – a typical part of life in a college town. Some, however, are a little more exuberant than others. The next morning, neighbors come out of their homes to find trash in their yards, stains from people who urinated in public, and even a tree or two sometimes torn out of the ground.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO