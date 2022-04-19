School Closures: Tuesday, April 19th, 2022

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. WHERE…Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern...
Binghamton University has cancelled in-person classes. The SUNY Morrisville Norwich campus has delayed classes until 11 AM. SUNY Broome is closed due to the inclement weather. Tompkins Cortland Community College is closed. Classes may be held remotely at the discretion of the instructor. This is a list of university and college closings for Tuesday, April […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — The day after Easter, winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Upstate New York for tonight into Tuesday morning. As much as a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations, including the Adirondacks and Catskills. At lower elevations, the most snow is likely to be east of I-81, in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Those areas could see 5 to 11 inches of snow, with the highest on hilltops.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 p.m. April 18 to noon April 19 for much of the Southern Tier. For Chenango and Delaware Counties, the National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow accumulating five to eleven inches through mid-day April 19.
This morning, the Oneonta division of NYSEG which provides service in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, and Ulster counties, has provided an update on the large-scale damage to power lines and utility poles in those counties where about 33,300 customers remain without electricity this morning.
(WETM) – Tens of thousands of people were left without power across the Twin Tiers Tuesday morning as a system of winter weather battered the region and much of Upstate New York overnight. But crews have been quickly working to restore power to much of the area. According to...
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Even though we are almost a month into the Spring season, winter-like weather is still not done playing games with the Twin Tiers. Later Monday night, a nor’easter just to the east of New York State will bring wet snow showers to the Twin Tiers until Tuesday morning. Higher accumulations […]
Watch a typical weekend night in downtown Cortland. Busier than other nights, particularly as State University of New York at Cortland students fill several local pubs. Mostly, the patrons – students or others – just have a drink or two and some good times with friends – a typical part of life in a college town. Some, however, are a little more exuberant than others. The next morning, neighbors come out of their homes to find trash in their yards, stains from people who urinated in public, and even a tree or two sometimes torn out of the ground.
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ironman 70.3 is returning to Benzie County this year, but the race in Frankfort will be a little different than it was last year. "I think it went very, very well. I think there are people who it inconvenienced,” Crystal Lake Township Trustee Bill Northway said. “But by and large it was a wonderful event that I think a lot of people appreciated."
If you're just managing to navigate the major reconstruction of the Interstates in Broome County, you can find your changing traffic pattern fix soon on a trip a little to the north of Binghamton. Motorists who make occasional trips to the Salt City for shopping or a visit to the...
Do you get excited when you see new building construction happening in the city or town of Oneonta? I certainly do and always want to know what's being built. It was not long ago that I noticed that a building project was happening behind Wendy's on the Southside of Oneonta. I'm sure the rumors as to what was going in there were flying around like birds around a bird feeder but it's time to turn from rumors to fact.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The April snowstorm that slammed New York state overnight on Tuesday left utility companies scrambling to restore power to nearly 200,000 customers. At the peak Tuesday, approximately 195,000 customers didn’t have power, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. As of 8...
