Environment

Courteney's Tuesday Forecast

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilly mornings with afternoons gradually becoming...

www.13wmaz.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
#Courteney
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here’s the timing for snow mix Monday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The work week will start off with well-below normal temperatures and snow but by the weekend it’ll be feeling more like early June. Overnight lows near freezing will play a factor into what type of precipitation you’ll see Sunday into Monday. Bursts of moderate wet snow at times mean quickly changing road conditions. A quick coating to 2″ of snow could lead to slick spots and reduced visibilities.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGNtv.com

Rain, mid 50s for Wednesday before warmup

Cloudy conditions tonight. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 40. Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with afternoon showers, cooler north and warmer south. Winds: SSE 20-25 G35. High: 53.
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Morning clouds and drizzle

Look for some morning clouds and drizzle Wednesday as we prepare for a chance of rain later this week. Wednesday’s weak cold front will give way to a stronger system that will pass through the region on Thursday. That storm will bring a chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. Look for temperatures to warm […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/20 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s, but it will be a better looking day with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Tonight will be on the chilly side (40s and 30s) with frost advisories across some of our suburbs. Tomorrow will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers in the afternoon and highs near 60.Looking Ahead: Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Saturday won't be quite as warm (low 60s) under mostly to partly sunny skies. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near 60.
WJCL

A few more showers, cooler temperatures ahead

The severe weather threat has exited the area, but the chance of rain showers will linger on and off through Thursday. Along with a chance of showers, temperatures will start to trend cooler. Temperatures will be near to below average Friday through this weekend as another cold front sweeps across...
WBTW News13

Warmth ramping up late week!

A good Wednesday evening my friends! We are closing out another day with below average high temps, but the sunshine definitely felt nice. Clearing will hold up overnight as well. After lows fall back into a wide array of low 50s to mid 40s by early tomorrow morning, our Thursday will have the some clouds […]
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Rains Go Away and Warm Temps Arrive

Rains end this morning and while it will remain a little windy, the rest of your week looks pretty awesome. Looking ahead we have a sunshiny weekend with temps in the 80s. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rainy days ahead, but here’s when we might see 80 degrees

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain develops tonight and into Thursday and will be fairly widespread, but light for most. The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will trend warmer for the end of the week per our long range outlook issued on April 5. We warm up by the weekend, flirting with 80!
