East Georgia Regional Medical Center has announced the appointment of Dr. Sreevalli Dega to the Board of Trustees. “We believe this addition to our Board offers perspective, expertise, energy and a stronger voice for our community as we continue to grow and strengthen our hospital,” said Stephen Pennington, Chief Executive Officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “We are very fortunate to have Dr. Dega join our hospital board.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO