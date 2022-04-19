Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Walsh STRONG SPRING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL TO THE REGION INCREASING FLOODING CONCERNS Although the main push of snowmelt river flooding is behind us, additional flooding concerns are on the horizon as a strong spring storm system will impact the region beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend. The Red River Basin is expected to be on the warm side of this system with rain, possibly heavy at times, being the main precipitation type throughout the event. Some snow will be possible as the system departs the area (mainly across the Devils Lake basin) but impacts due to any new snowfall will be minimal to none from a flooding perspective. At this time, the area with the greatest threat for the highest (liquid) precipitation amounts is across the northern half of the basin. Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation are favored across this area with even higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches not out of the question. The southern half of the basin has a lesser risk of high rainfall amounts but a widespread 0.5 to 1.5 inches is still likely. Overland/Flash Flood Potential In areas that already have saturated soils and/or are currently experiencing snowmelt, there is an increased potential for overland flooding concerns. Areas that end up receiving the higher end precipitation amounts will experience an increased threat for flash flooding. This flooding threat will be heightened over areas where rain falls very quickly due to thunderstorm activity. This is especially a concern in the more urban areas where runoff will be more efficient. River Flood Potential As of Thursday afternoon, river levels across the basin are currently below flood stage. However, due to recent precipitation and ongoing snowmelt, some locations are already seeing another rise in river levels. Precipitation from our upcoming system will cause river levels to rise even more in the coming days with many river locations possibly reaching into the minor or moderate flood categories. Isolated major flooding is also possible depending on the exact locations of the heaviest rainfall and if it coincides with already elevated river levels or areas currently experiencing snowmelt. Some of the precipitation with this system will occur with thunderstorm activity which can cause widely varying precipitation amounts across short distances. The areal extent and severity of river flooding will be highly dependent upon exactly where and how much heavy rainfall occurs. Current river forecasts do not include the precipitation from this system. Tomorrow`s forecasts will begin to capture precipitation from this event and the associated rises and potential impacts.

