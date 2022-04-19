ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 05:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Tuscarawas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COLUMBIANA NORTHWESTERN CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central Ohio.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Dimmit; Edwards; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Travis; Uvalde; Val Verde; Williamson; Wilson; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS TODAY Low relative humidities are expected the next two afternoons, and gusty south to southwest winds today and Sunday will continue to make for near critical to critical fire weather conditions. Fuels remain unusually dry, and this is leading to an active season of wildfires that are difficult to contain. Any outdoor activity that could lead to the development of sparks and resulting potential for a wildfire is discouraged. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY SOUTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Burke, Caldwell, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; McDowell THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCDOWELL...SOUTHERN CALDWELL AND CENTRAL BURKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for western North Carolina.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1130 PM EDT this evening for a portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Carroll, City of Galax and Grayson. Rainfall has diminished within the warned area and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 08:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Caldwell, Winn, La Salle and Grant Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 32.5 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.8 feet on 12/04/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson Default overview section ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...North and Central Georgia. * Timing...This afternoon and evening. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the upper teens to around 20 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHWESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 1134 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Flat Rock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana and Toast. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray and Chattooga Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Duplin; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Duplin, Lenoir and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Avery County in western North Carolina North central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 738 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Newland, or 7 miles southeast of B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, Edgemont, Globe, Collettsville, Patterson, Upton, Jonas Ridge, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather and Grandfather Mountain State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bates A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Bates County through 415 PM CDT At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hume, or near Pleasanton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Butler, Foster and Worland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Jefferson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Jefferson; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Wayne HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * WHAT...South winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska. * WHEN...7 PM Friday to 4 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east-west highways.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Decatur, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Greeley; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...014...015...028...029...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Walsh STRONG SPRING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL TO THE REGION INCREASING FLOODING CONCERNS Although the main push of snowmelt river flooding is behind us, additional flooding concerns are on the horizon as a strong spring storm system will impact the region beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend. The Red River Basin is expected to be on the warm side of this system with rain, possibly heavy at times, being the main precipitation type throughout the event. Some snow will be possible as the system departs the area (mainly across the Devils Lake basin) but impacts due to any new snowfall will be minimal to none from a flooding perspective. At this time, the area with the greatest threat for the highest (liquid) precipitation amounts is across the northern half of the basin. Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation are favored across this area with even higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches not out of the question. The southern half of the basin has a lesser risk of high rainfall amounts but a widespread 0.5 to 1.5 inches is still likely. Overland/Flash Flood Potential In areas that already have saturated soils and/or are currently experiencing snowmelt, there is an increased potential for overland flooding concerns. Areas that end up receiving the higher end precipitation amounts will experience an increased threat for flash flooding. This flooding threat will be heightened over areas where rain falls very quickly due to thunderstorm activity. This is especially a concern in the more urban areas where runoff will be more efficient. River Flood Potential As of Thursday afternoon, river levels across the basin are currently below flood stage. However, due to recent precipitation and ongoing snowmelt, some locations are already seeing another rise in river levels. Precipitation from our upcoming system will cause river levels to rise even more in the coming days with many river locations possibly reaching into the minor or moderate flood categories. Isolated major flooding is also possible depending on the exact locations of the heaviest rainfall and if it coincides with already elevated river levels or areas currently experiencing snowmelt. Some of the precipitation with this system will occur with thunderstorm activity which can cause widely varying precipitation amounts across short distances. The areal extent and severity of river flooding will be highly dependent upon exactly where and how much heavy rainfall occurs. Current river forecasts do not include the precipitation from this system. Tomorrow`s forecasts will begin to capture precipitation from this event and the associated rises and potential impacts.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

