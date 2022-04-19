High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Gulf, eastern Bay, southwestern Calhoun and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 800 AM EDT/700 AM CDT/ At 726 AM EDT/626 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Panama City to near Tyndall Air Force Base. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, St Andrews State Park, Southport, Fountain, Allanton, Cedar Grove, Singer Road, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George and Camp Flowers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
