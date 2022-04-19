ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Psilocybin, the active ingredient in ‘magic mushrooms,’ makes scientific gains

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbNJ9_0fDKgbPy00

Story at a glance

  • Studies over the past several years have shown promise in using psilocybin-assisted therapy to treat psychiatric disorders like depression.
  • A recent follow-up study by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers found two doses of the hallucinogenic compound coupled with psychotherapy resulted in large decreases in major depressive disorder symptoms for most of the study’s participants.
  • New research is hinting at how the hallucinogenic compound may facilitate reduced depression symptoms.

Research on the use of psychedelic drugs as potential treatment for psychiatric disorders has gained momentum in the U.S. in recent years, with compounds like psilocybin — the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms” — shifting from the fringes of medicine toward the mainstream.

Limited studies out of institutions like Johns Hopkins University and others over the last decade have shown promise in using psilocybin in tandem with talk therapy to help longtime smokers quit smoking, ease anxiety in people with terminal cancer and reduce symptoms of major depression.

Earlier this year, a follow-up study by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers found two doses of the hallucinogenic compound coupled with psychotherapy resulted in large decreases in major depressive disorder symptoms for most of the study’s participants.

In a testament to how powerful the mystical experience associated with the drug can be, Roland Griffiths, the professor in the Neuropsychopharmacology of Consciousness at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who received approval in 2000 to carry out the first experiments on psilocybin since the 1960s, found in a survey of early study participants that more than half regarded it as one of the most meaningful experiences of their lives.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But precisely how the hallucinogen may produce a positive outcome among those suffering from addiction, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder remains unclear.

“That’s certainly the multi-million-dollar question of the day: how are these drugs working?” Frederick Barrett, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told Changing America.

In a paper published late last year, Barrett proposed the drug’s antidepressant effects may be the result of changes in neuroplasticity.

“One common feature of depression is something you can think of as cognitive or psychological inflexibility,” Barrett said.

“You get stuck in a rut of rumination. You get stuck in negative self-attribution, negative self-thoughts, and this is a kind of characteristic of depression that helps people develop and maintain their depression,” he said.

“It boils down to a reduced capacity to think creatively or to think openly, and to think differently about yourself and your condition, situation and behavior. If psilocybin can increase our cognitive flexibility, if it can increase our neural flexibility, we think that essentially it gives people back the capacity to think broadly about how they fit into the world and reassess or reappraise things that might happen to them.”

A separate paper published just last week in Nature Medicine by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco and Imperial College London echoed similar findings, although Barrett notes there are several caveats associated with the study’s findings.

In that study, researchers analyzed fMRI brain scans from roughly 60 participants who took part in two psilocybin trials. Participants in the first trial had treatment-resistant depression and knew they were receiving psilocybin with psychotherapy. Participants in the second trial had less severe depression and were given either psilocybin or the common SSRI antidepressant escitalopram, although they were not told which drug they were given.

According to the research, participants given psilocybin not only experienced a reduction in depression symptoms, but brain scans taken before and after the doses showed greater interconnectivity between regions of the brain that are typically segregated in depressed patients. The changes were not seen in the brains of participants who received the escitalopram.

“We’re looking at brain modularity and network modularity. So, this is a measure of how segregated systems are in the brain and there is a suspicion that certain systems become too segregated in mental illness, not just in depression, but also in addiction and maybe other psychiatric disorders as well,” Robin Carhart-Harris, former head of the Imperial Center for Psychedelic Research who is now based at the University of California, San Francisco, told Changing America.

“What we’re seeing in these data after psychedelics is that there’s an increase in the connectivity between systems, such that they are becoming less segregated from each other,” he said.

Carhart-Harris emphasized the studies only looked at a combination therapy, that being the dose of the drug coupled with psychotherapy and noted there is no evidence the drug alone can be therapeutic.

What may be most intriguing is that some researchers hypothesize the mystical experience associated with psilocybin — which can include change in consciousness, mood, thought and perception — may be necessary to lead to the reduction in depression symptoms.

“The mystical experience itself does seem to be really important for therapeutic effects, but we published survey data to suggest it’s not actually the mystical experience itself, but the personal insights you can encounter or gain during that mystical experience that actually lead to therapeutic change,” Barrett said.

“The idea here is that mystical experience can create the opportunity for personal insights.”

Researchers note more rigorous studies need to be conducted to get a real grasp on how psilocybin affects psychiatric disorders, but the preliminary results appear to be promising, so much so that Oregon in 2020 approved a ballot measure to legalize and regulate psilocybin therapy. Roll out of the program is expected next year.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 3

Matthew D'Amelio
2d ago

look going back to natural drugs to help w med issues . he'll they should've been doing tht instead of synthetic stuff not trying say tht some r not good but natural is better

Reply
2
Related
UPI News

'Magic mushroom' therapy may interact with other medicines

Psilocybin, the psychedelic substance in "magic" mushrooms, is generating lots of interest as a potential treatment for a host of mental ills, but new research warns there is little data on how it might interact with more traditional psychiatric medications. "There's a major incongruence between the public enthusiasm and exuberance...
PORTLAND, OR
Shropshire Star

Magic mushroom compound ‘opens up depressed people’s brains’, study suggests

The findings suggest psilocybin could be a real alternative to depression treatments, researchers say. The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms helps to open up depressed people’s brains and make them less fixed in negative thinking patterns, a study has suggested. According to the study, psilocybin made the brain...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Psilocybin Rewires Brain Connections To Help Alleviate Depression

Psilocybin fosters greater connections between different regions of the brain in depressed people, freeing them up from long-held patterns of rumination and excessive self-focus, according to a new study by scientists at UC San Francisco and Imperial College London. The discovery points toward a general mechanism through which psychedelics may...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Barrett
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Mushrooms#Psilocybin Therapy#Major Depression#San Francisco#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Johns Hopkins University
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
65K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy