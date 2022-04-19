ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Chevy Blazer Discount Offers Up To $2,500 Off In April 2022

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2022, a Chevy Blazer discount continues offering up to $2,500 off the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, excluding the L trim level, and up to $1,750 off the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer. That includes $750 Select Market Competitive Cash for current owners or lessees of a 2008 model year or newer...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $1,750 Off In March 2022

In March 2022, a Cadillac XT6 discount offers a $1,750 Purchase Allowance on the 2021 XT6 and a $1,250 Purchase Allowance on the 2022 XT6. Additionally, the luxury automaker offers interest-free financing for 36 months combined with a $500 Purchase Allowance on 2021 and 2022 XT6 models. Also available is...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Chevrolet Blazer#Vehicles#Chevy#Bow Tie#Gm
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
gmauthority.com

Custom Chevy C50 Build Inspired By Original Blazer: Video

As they say, if you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself, and that’s exactly what Randall from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho did when building this fully custom Chevy C50. Randall was inspired by the original K5-generation Chevy Blazer, and went about piecing together this head-turning truck from the ground up to make it exactly how he wanted. Meet the “Bulldog.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
MotorBiscuit

What Has Better Gas Mileage in 2022: Pickup or SUV?

You need something to carry lots of stuff, so you’re up for either a truck or SUV. But with the gas crunch just starting to grab everyone’s throat, which one gets better gas mileage? The answer is: It depends. Generally, SUVs get better mileage for a number of reasons. But not always. Here is a breakdown of miles-per-gallon figures for 2022 trucks and SUVs.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

The Ford F-150 Lightning Finally Has An Official Launch Date

Ford is spearheading a massive EV charge, and while its first-ever EV, the Mustang Mach-E, continues to sell well, the Dearborn-based manufacturer is getting its heavy electric weapons ready for a full-on onslaught. We're obviously talking about the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling cars of all time and continues to dominate the American truck market, so the fact that it's going electric is a massive deal. Ford has made a convincing case for why trucks should go electric, and we've seen what the F-150 Lightning can do in all kinds of harsh conditions, so now there's only one thing left to do: launch the damn thing! Ford has announced an official launch date for 26 April, and we're incredibly excited.
CARS
insideevs.com

GM Caught Testing 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Prototype With Placeholder Lights

Chevrolet recently gave us a sneak peek at what the upcoming Blazer EV’s charging port door looks like, as well as the fender and front door area around it. Based on that teaser, we’re pretty sure the camouflaged vehicle that was spotted undergoing testing is a prototype for the electric Blazer, and it appears to be wearing its production body.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Tahoe Now On Sale In South Korea

Three months after first launching the 2022 Chevy Tahoe in South Korea earlier this year, General Motors has just officially started sales of Chevrolet‘s popular full-size SUV in the Asian country. The 2022 Tahoe is now hitting South Korean dealerships after completing a strong reservation period. The GM’s South...
WORLD
torquenews.com

New Toyota Brought in Garage After Only 900 Miles! Why?

Here’s an interesting video about a Toyota owner who brought in his new Toyota Tundra after only 900 miles for servicing at a garage that raises an important question about new vehicle maintenance. New Vehicle Maintenance. In a recent Toyota Maintenance YouTube video episode, the proud owner of a...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy