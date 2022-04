View the original article to see embedded media. The Memphis Grizzlies have recently defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a massive blowout on their home floor. After losing Game 1, this was a must-win game for the Memphis Grizzlies, and they ended up delivering in a big way, dominating the Timberwolves 124-96. There were some that suggested that the first game was a sign of the Minnesota Timberwolves potentially pulling off an upset, this win should quiet some of that talk.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO