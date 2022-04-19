Mild temps, dry weather in Connecticut for rest of workweek

Wednesday will be breezy, but milder with more sunshine, according to Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling.

High temperatures will reach 60 degrees.

The rest of the week looks dry and mild with some occasional clouds from time to time. Teeling says it will be rather tranquil heading into the latter part of April.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low of 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High of 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High of 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 67.