Running through the tape: Candidates in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate race have dialed up the mudslinging as the May 3 election date rapidly approaches. Andrew Tobias and Seth Richardson give an overview of what the various top-tier candidates are saying, about themselves and about each other, in the final days of the race, one of the costliest and most closely watched in the country.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO