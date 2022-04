The Lincoln Star Concept vehicle is a concept that is not going to end up on the production line. This is purely a research exercise and will be used to gauge customers’ interest in potential features and design styling for Lincoln’s plans to fully electrify half of its offerings by 2050. The presentation TechCrunch attended showed the Star Concept and several other vehicles that appear to be grand tourers or low-slung sedans, which is particularly interesting, given that Lincoln currently offers only SUVs and crossovers in the United States.

