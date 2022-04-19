ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Garfield; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Western Roosevelt and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile from time to time .
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Interstates 25 and 90.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, NY
City
Saranac Lake, NY
City
Clinton, NY
State
Vermont State
County
Essex County, NY
County
Franklin County, NY
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
City
Altona, NY
City
Schuyler Falls, NY
City
Tupper Lake, NY
City
Mooers, NY
City
Lake Placid, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY BIGHORN CANYON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph expected will creat blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to limited visibility and slushy roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County, Western Crook County and Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Eastern Clinton#Southern Franklin#Vergennes#Interstate 89
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 9 PM MDT Saturday. Rain changing to snow after midnight Friday night, becoming all snow before 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK FOR SNOWMELT AND END OF WEEK RAINFALL A multi-day rainfall event this weekend may lead to flooding. Our Spring 2022 weather conditions have been cooler than normal with above normal precipitation across northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Snowmelt has occurred from south to north in our region, leaving saturated ground where the snowpack has completely melted. A heavy snowpack remains in the Minnesota Arrowhead and along the International Border to International Falls. Any rainfall over areas of saturated ground or heavy snowpack will likely result in efficient runoff, leading to localized flooding. A strong weather system, expected this Friday and Saturday, will bring a short period of above normal temperatures from the upper 40s to lower 50s in the Arrowhead to the low 70s for areas south of U.S. Highway 2. This will increase the snowmelt rate. Furthermore, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible with this system, which will increase the chances for localized flooding. Widespread minor flooding is possible due to poor drainage. Streams and creeks will likely become bankfull and cause minor flooding as runoff routes to our rivers. River flooding is possible during the beginning of next week. The Minnesota Arrowhead has an unusually deep snowpack with high moisture content. Two feet of snow depth are common in the higher elevations. This snowpack ranks in the top 10 snowiest winters on record. Areas of the North Shore in the highest elevations may absorb and store any new rainfall. However, areas along the southern slopes of this area will exhibit strong melt in addition to rainfall. Total rainfall amounts this weekend in the Arrowhead are forecast to be around 0.7 to 1.2 inches. Rapid runoff is possible, causing potential flooding impacting low-lying areas, ditches, and culverts, in addition to strong river rises. The Rainy Lake Basin east of Lake of the Woods will likely see localized flooding due to poor drainage. Strong rises are likely on the Littlefork River, Big Fork and other drainages flowing north to the Rainy River. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 1 to 1.9 inches. The Upper Mississippi Headwaters saw new snow on Wednesday but most snowpack had melted prior to this event. Again, localized minor flooding due to poor drainage is likely in the headwaters. Runoff will increase reservoirs levels throughout the system due to flood control for areas downstream. Minor river flooding is possible along the Mississippi from Aitkin to points downstream starting early next week. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 0.7 to 1.1 inches. The Lake Superior South Shore has snowpack remaining in the Bad River Basin and the Bayfield Peninsula, which could lead to localized flooding enhanced by runoff and steep terrain. The Tyler Forks River is currently forecast to crest just below minor flood stage. However, recent forecast trends show an increase in total precipitation, and the Tyler Forks River may reach minor flood stage. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 0.5 to 0.9 inches west of U.S. Highway 63. Areas east of U.S. Highway 63 are forecast to see 0.3 to 0.5 inches of precipitation through the weekend. The evolution of our Spring snowmelt runoff continues and looks to get very active starting this weekend. If you live by a flood prone area or immediately adjacent to a river or creek, please be aware of water levels. If you have poor drainage around your home make sure you have an operating sump pump. One thing of note will be sub-freezing temperatures early next week following this storm. Near record-breaking cold low temps on Monday and Tuesday mornings will likely slow down the rate of flooding across the region.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This blizzard will impact livestock and all other outdoor interests with extremely dangerous conditions.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Stockton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Stockton State Park Stockton... Montevallo Jerico Springs... Umber View Heights Bearcreek... Masters Olympia... Filley Wagoner... Arnica THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK FOR SNOWMELT AND END OF WEEK RAINFALL A multi-day rainfall event this weekend may lead to flooding. Our Spring 2022 weather conditions have been cooler than normal with above normal precipitation across northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Snowmelt has occurred from south to north in our region, leaving saturated ground where the snowpack has completely melted. A heavy snowpack remains in the Minnesota Arrowhead and along the International Border to International Falls. Any rainfall over areas of saturated ground or heavy snowpack will likely result in efficient runoff, leading to localized flooding. A strong weather system, expected this Friday and Saturday, will bring a short period of above normal temperatures from the upper 40s to lower 50s in the Arrowhead to the low 70s for areas south of U.S. Highway 2. This will increase the snowmelt rate. Furthermore, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible with this system, which will increase the chances for localized flooding. Widespread minor flooding is possible due to poor drainage. Streams and creeks will likely become bankfull and cause minor flooding as runoff routes to our rivers. River flooding is possible during the beginning of next week. The Minnesota Arrowhead has an unusually deep snowpack with high moisture content. Two feet of snow depth are common in the higher elevations. This snowpack ranks in the top 10 snowiest winters on record. Areas of the North Shore in the highest elevations may absorb and store any new rainfall. However, areas along the southern slopes of this area will exhibit strong melt in addition to rainfall. Total rainfall amounts this weekend in the Arrowhead are forecast to be around 0.7 to 1.2 inches. Rapid runoff is possible, causing potential flooding impacting low-lying areas, ditches, and culverts, in addition to strong river rises. The Rainy Lake Basin east of Lake of the Woods will likely see localized flooding due to poor drainage. Strong rises are likely on the Littlefork River, Big Fork and other drainages flowing north to the Rainy River. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 1 to 1.9 inches. The Upper Mississippi Headwaters saw new snow on Wednesday but most snowpack had melted prior to this event. Again, localized minor flooding due to poor drainage is likely in the headwaters. Runoff will increase reservoirs levels throughout the system due to flood control for areas downstream. Minor river flooding is possible along the Mississippi from Aitkin to points downstream starting early next week. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 0.7 to 1.1 inches. The Lake Superior South Shore has snowpack remaining in the Bad River Basin and the Bayfield Peninsula, which could lead to localized flooding enhanced by runoff and steep terrain. The Tyler Forks River is currently forecast to crest just below minor flood stage. However, recent forecast trends show an increase in total precipitation, and the Tyler Forks River may reach minor flood stage. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 0.5 to 0.9 inches west of U.S. Highway 63. Areas east of U.S. Highway 63 are forecast to see 0.3 to 0.5 inches of precipitation through the weekend. The evolution of our Spring snowmelt runoff continues and looks to get very active starting this weekend. If you live by a flood prone area or immediately adjacent to a river or creek, please be aware of water levels. If you have poor drainage around your home make sure you have an operating sump pump. One thing of note will be sub-freezing temperatures early next week following this storm. Near record-breaking cold low temps on Monday and Tuesday mornings will likely slow down the rate of flooding across the region.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Walsh STRONG SPRING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL TO THE REGION INCREASING FLOODING CONCERNS Although the main push of snowmelt river flooding is behind us, additional flooding concerns are on the horizon as a strong spring storm system will impact the region beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend. The Red River Basin is expected to be on the warm side of this system with rain, possibly heavy at times, being the main precipitation type throughout the event. Some snow will be possible as the system departs the area (mainly across the Devils Lake basin) but impacts due to any new snowfall will be minimal to none from a flooding perspective. At this time, the area with the greatest threat for the highest (liquid) precipitation amounts is across the northern half of the basin. Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation are favored across this area with even higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches not out of the question. The southern half of the basin has a lesser risk of high rainfall amounts but a widespread 0.5 to 1.5 inches is still likely. Overland/Flash Flood Potential In areas that already have saturated soils and/or are currently experiencing snowmelt, there is an increased potential for overland flooding concerns. Areas that end up receiving the higher end precipitation amounts will experience an increased threat for flash flooding. This flooding threat will be heightened over areas where rain falls very quickly due to thunderstorm activity. This is especially a concern in the more urban areas where runoff will be more efficient. River Flood Potential As of Thursday afternoon, river levels across the basin are currently below flood stage. However, due to recent precipitation and ongoing snowmelt, some locations are already seeing another rise in river levels. Precipitation from our upcoming system will cause river levels to rise even more in the coming days with many river locations possibly reaching into the minor or moderate flood categories. Isolated major flooding is also possible depending on the exact locations of the heaviest rainfall and if it coincides with already elevated river levels or areas currently experiencing snowmelt. Some of the precipitation with this system will occur with thunderstorm activity which can cause widely varying precipitation amounts across short distances. The areal extent and severity of river flooding will be highly dependent upon exactly where and how much heavy rainfall occurs. Current river forecasts do not include the precipitation from this system. Tomorrow`s forecasts will begin to capture precipitation from this event and the associated rises and potential impacts.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy