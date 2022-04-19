Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK FOR SNOWMELT AND END OF WEEK RAINFALL A multi-day rainfall event this weekend may lead to flooding. Our Spring 2022 weather conditions have been cooler than normal with above normal precipitation across northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Snowmelt has occurred from south to north in our region, leaving saturated ground where the snowpack has completely melted. A heavy snowpack remains in the Minnesota Arrowhead and along the International Border to International Falls. Any rainfall over areas of saturated ground or heavy snowpack will likely result in efficient runoff, leading to localized flooding. A strong weather system, expected this Friday and Saturday, will bring a short period of above normal temperatures from the upper 40s to lower 50s in the Arrowhead to the low 70s for areas south of U.S. Highway 2. This will increase the snowmelt rate. Furthermore, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible with this system, which will increase the chances for localized flooding. Widespread minor flooding is possible due to poor drainage. Streams and creeks will likely become bankfull and cause minor flooding as runoff routes to our rivers. River flooding is possible during the beginning of next week. The Minnesota Arrowhead has an unusually deep snowpack with high moisture content. Two feet of snow depth are common in the higher elevations. This snowpack ranks in the top 10 snowiest winters on record. Areas of the North Shore in the highest elevations may absorb and store any new rainfall. However, areas along the southern slopes of this area will exhibit strong melt in addition to rainfall. Total rainfall amounts this weekend in the Arrowhead are forecast to be around 0.7 to 1.2 inches. Rapid runoff is possible, causing potential flooding impacting low-lying areas, ditches, and culverts, in addition to strong river rises. The Rainy Lake Basin east of Lake of the Woods will likely see localized flooding due to poor drainage. Strong rises are likely on the Littlefork River, Big Fork and other drainages flowing north to the Rainy River. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 1 to 1.9 inches. The Upper Mississippi Headwaters saw new snow on Wednesday but most snowpack had melted prior to this event. Again, localized minor flooding due to poor drainage is likely in the headwaters. Runoff will increase reservoirs levels throughout the system due to flood control for areas downstream. Minor river flooding is possible along the Mississippi from Aitkin to points downstream starting early next week. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 0.7 to 1.1 inches. The Lake Superior South Shore has snowpack remaining in the Bad River Basin and the Bayfield Peninsula, which could lead to localized flooding enhanced by runoff and steep terrain. The Tyler Forks River is currently forecast to crest just below minor flood stage. However, recent forecast trends show an increase in total precipitation, and the Tyler Forks River may reach minor flood stage. Total rainfall accumulations through the weekend are forecast to range from 0.5 to 0.9 inches west of U.S. Highway 63. Areas east of U.S. Highway 63 are forecast to see 0.3 to 0.5 inches of precipitation through the weekend. The evolution of our Spring snowmelt runoff continues and looks to get very active starting this weekend. If you live by a flood prone area or immediately adjacent to a river or creek, please be aware of water levels. If you have poor drainage around your home make sure you have an operating sump pump. One thing of note will be sub-freezing temperatures early next week following this storm. Near record-breaking cold low temps on Monday and Tuesday mornings will likely slow down the rate of flooding across the region.

