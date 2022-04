Whenever there's news from Mercedes, it's usually about an electric car that is either announced or revealed. The three-pointed star has said it is going to be ready to offer an all-EV lineup by 2030 in markets where that's going to be feasible. However, that's not to say the German luxury brand has completely abandoned the good ol' internal combustion engine. Case in point, the new AMG GT Coupe (the real one, with two doors) will stick to V8 power.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO