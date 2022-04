(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed several pieces of legislation aimed at supporting Georgia military members and their families. "Georgia is blessed to have a large number of current and former military members live in our state," Kemp said in prepared remarks. "In fact, Georgia has the fifth largest military population in the country, with almost 700,000 former servicemembers and over 101,000 military retirees currently residing here."

