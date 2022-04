Flint, MI—Her name is Tarnesa Martin, but you might know her as “Nurse T.”. She’s spent 20 years in the hospital as a nurse but now you can find her pretty much everywhere in the Fling community educating residents about their health. She could be at your church, in your classroom, or even at the Flint Farmer’s Market. And if you do get the chance to speak with her, you’ll probably leave feeling empowered about your health–that’s her goal.

18 DAYS AGO