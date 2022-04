(Guthrie Center, IA) — The National Weather Service confirms what Iowans already knew – it was cold in the Hawkeye State overnight, record-setting cold. Several Iowa cities experienced record lows overnight. The low temperature of 19 degrees in Sioux City came on the latest date in the year the thermometer there had ever fallen below 20 degrees. The old record was set 69 years ago. The 19-degree reading in Cedar Rapids broke the record low of 20 that was set 34 years. And, Des Moines beat a 94-year-old record when its low temperature reached 21 degrees. The mark set in 1928 was 25 degrees for a low.

