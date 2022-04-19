ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, MO

Kingsville man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50

By Gary Brauer
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
A Kingsville, Missouri, man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Lone Jack on U.S. 50 in Johnson County, Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Dennis L. Miller, 75, was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra when it crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway at County Road Northwest 1601 into the path of a Ford F-250.

Miller then went off the roadway, hit a light pole and overturned.

The Ford also traveled off the roadway, overturned and hit a traffic sign.

Miller was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KCTV 5

Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs. Officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man and 17-Year-Old Charged With Murder

Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff Deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address in the 100 block of SW 250 Road in response to gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, Deputies found a victim who had been shot to death and a second victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The homicide victim has been identified...
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KBUR

New London woman dies after accident

Lee County, IA- A New London woman has died following a single-vehicle accident Friday, April 15th. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near highway 2 and West Point road at 5:11 PM Friday. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle stuck...
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

