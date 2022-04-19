Kingsville man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50
A Kingsville, Missouri, man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Lone Jack on U.S. 50 in Johnson County, Missouri.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Dennis L. Miller, 75, was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra when it crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway at County Road Northwest 1601 into the path of a Ford F-250.
Miller then went off the roadway, hit a light pole and overturned.
The Ford also traveled off the roadway, overturned and hit a traffic sign.
Miller was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
