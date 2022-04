The race for the Democratic nomination for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District (contains portion of Delaware County east of Interstate 71) is between Michael Fletcher and Amy Rippel-Elton. Early voting started on April 5 and will conclude May 2. The winner of the primary election on May 3 will face either incumbent Troy Balderson or challenger Brandon Lape, both Republicans, in the general election Nov. 8.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO