Kansas City, MO

There’s one bonus of the Tyreek Hill trade for KC Chiefs that we’ve yet to talk about

By Sam McDowell
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point over the past two months, Chiefs coaches gathered in front of TV screens throughout the facility and re-watched every play from last season. The exercise supplied the foundation for scheme evaluations — a combination of a look backward and then a look ahead. And wouldn’t...

fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf Digest

Here's a video of Nick Saban brutally shutting down a player trying to give losers of the Alabama spring game a piece of cake

You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: These Teams Expected To Pursue Star WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel sent shockwaves around the NFL world Wednesday when he informed ESPN’s Jeff Darlington about the trade request he delivered to the 49ers. And this might surprise you, but the star wide receiver’s market is expected to be very, very robust. Darlington’s ESPN colleague, Field Yates, summed...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Shared Racy Honeymoon Photos

Patrick Mahomes and his new wife, Brittany, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The happy couple, which got married in Hawaii earlier this year, also took a tropical vacation for their honeymoon. During the trip, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback played the role of Brittany’s photographer for her social media accounts....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ

