Nashville, AR

Leopards defeat Scrappers 5-2

 2 days ago

De Queen led the Nashville Scrappers by two runs yesterday in a 7-4A District game played at Wilson Park before the Scrappers tied the contest with a pair of their own runs in the 5th inning. From there, Nashville...

Hutch Post

HutchCC baseball sweeps Baker JV

BALDWIN CITY – Ben McLaughlin, Ryan Henderson and Cade Baker drove in five runs each as the Hutchinson Community College baseball team combined for 27 runs and 27 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Baker University Junior Varsity on Tuesday. McLaughlin and Henderson both homered in Game 1...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Nashville, AR
Sports
City
Nashville, AR
City
De Queen, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
De Queen, AR
Sports
City
Hope, AR
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
whiterivernow.com

Lady Pioneers split, Pioneers sweep in 5A East Matchup with Searcy

With just two more conference doubleheaders on the schedule and both teams in contention for one of just four spots to the state tournament, both Batesville Pioneers softball and baseball games meant just a little bit more Tuesday night. In the opener on the softball side, the Lady Pioneers entered...
SEARCY, AR
Baker City Herald

Tigers dominate Baker in twinbill

About the time the skies opened up, so did the floodgates of runs for the La Grande baseball team. In a pivotal doubleheader pitting Baker against the Tigers, both sporting 4-0 records in the Greater Oregon League, La Grande turned a close first game into a rout with six runs in the soggy fifth inning on Wednesday, April 20.
LA GRANDE, OR
Orange Leader

SOFTBALL: Lady Bears topple Vidor on Senior Night

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears picked up a 6-3 District 22-4A victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Lady Bear Field to improve to an impressive 9-2 in district play with one game left on the regular season schedule. Senior Cami Shugart picked up the win...
VIDOR, TX
#Leopards#The Nashville Scrappers
WFMJ.com

Softball: Crestview pitcher throws second no-no of the season

Crestview softball pitcher Kaedyn Sutton has already thrown a no-hitter this season for the Lady Rebels. On Wednesday, she decided another one would be appropriate. Sutton took the mound during a 10-0 win over LaBrae, throwing a complete-game shutout, allowing no hits and just one walk on the start. The...
CRESTVIEW, FL
KPLC TV

Cowgirls fall to LSU 7-1

LAKE CHARLES- An early Tiger lead and missed opportunities caused McNeese softball to fall 1-7 to LSU Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The game had the second-largest crowd in Cowgirl Diamond history. “I thought pitcher Ashley Vallejo had a good performance, and the score does not...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tyler Morning Telegraph

10-6A Softball: Rockwall-Heath rallies past Tyler Legacy

Rockwall-Heath scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 3-1 victory over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday. Legacy grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Presley Johnston to score Brooke Davis, who reached on a triple. Haylee Hulsey added a single for the Lady Raiders (20-7-1).
TYLER, TX
KARK

Arkansas Lands Four-Star O-lineman Luke Brown

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Paris (Tenn.) Henry County Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown announcing his decision on Instagram Tuesday. Brown chose the Hogs over Vanderbilt with offers from 26 other schools. He is the 11th commitment for Arkansas and the second offensive lineman joining Bentonville’s Joey Su’a.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas golfer John Daly II signs NIL with Hooters

The Hooters location in Fayetteville, Arkansas, hasn’t been open in almost 10 years. But one Arkansas athlete has a bond with the restaurant now, anyway. John Daly II, son of the famous Arkansas golfer, signed a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, it was announced Monday. Daly, a freshman on the Razorbacks golf team, played one tournament for the Hogs in the fall. Hooters has signed father-son duo John Daly and John Daly II in its first NIL agreement for a college athlete. The Dalys will promote the world-famous @Hooters brand through various marketing activities, including significant roles on social media and other digital channels. pic.twitter.com/gN2SKOP0KX — Kristi Dosh (@SportsBizMiss) April 19, 2022 The father-son duo won the PNC Championship in Orlando in November. They beat, among others, Tiger and Charlie Woods and broke the tournament scoring record in doing so. Arkansas won the SEC Match Play title in the fall is currently ranked No. 11 in the nation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

