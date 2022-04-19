Leopards defeat Scrappers 5-2

The Hooters location in Fayetteville, Arkansas, hasn’t been open in almost 10 years. But one Arkansas athlete has a bond with the restaurant now, anyway. John Daly II, son of the famous Arkansas golfer, signed a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, it was announced Monday. Daly, a freshman on the Razorbacks golf team, played one tournament for the Hogs in the fall. Hooters has signed father-son duo John Daly and John Daly II in its first NIL agreement for a college athlete. The Dalys will promote the world-famous @Hooters brand through various marketing activities, including significant roles on social media and other digital channels. pic.twitter.com/gN2SKOP0KX — Kristi Dosh (@SportsBizMiss) April 19, 2022 The father-son duo won the PNC Championship in Orlando in November. They beat, among others, Tiger and Charlie Woods and broke the tournament scoring record in doing so. Arkansas won the SEC Match Play title in the fall is currently ranked No. 11 in the nation.

