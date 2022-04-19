ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Tom Penny: Full-back extends contract with Newcastle Falcons

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull-back Tom Penny has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Premiership club Newcastle Falcons. Penny, 27, has made 72...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Rohan Smith: Leeds Rhinos appoint head coach on three-and-a-half-year deal

Leeds Rhinos have appointed Rohan Smith as head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him with the club until the end of 2025. The 40-year-old is the son of former Hull and Bradford coach Brian Smith and nephew of former Leeds boss Tony Smith. Smith, who coached Bradford in 2016,...
SkySports

How Eddie Howe has transformed Newcastle and restored hope at St James' Park - reporter's notebook

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie examines how the appointment of Eddie Howe has revived Newcastle, transformed the outlook for the future and restored hope at St James' Park... It was knocking on 11.30pm after a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace night as Eddie Howe stood in the shadow of the Sir Bobby Robson statue at St James' Park posing for pictures with the gaggle of fans who had waited behind to greet the Newcastle manager.
The Independent

Norwich trigger extension options in contracts of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell

Norwich have triggered extension options in the contracts of striker Teemu Pukki, midfielder Todd Cantwell and youngster Matthew Dennis.All three players were set to see their current deals expire in the summer, but the Canaries have moved to activate additional one-year options.Finland frontman Pukki, 32, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season as Norwich, currently bottom of the table, fight to stay up.Academy graduate Cantwell – who struggled for a regular place in the team under either Daniel Farke or new head coach Dean Smith – has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Bournemouth.As part of that deal, Bournemouth, chasing promotion back to the top flight, retain an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.Dennis, 20, has been on loan at National League club Southend, where he has scored eight goals in 28 appearances. Read More PM arrives in India as Tories try to delay Partygate probe
BBC

Sio Tomkinson: Dragons sign New Zealander back for next season

Dragons have signed versatile New Zealander back Sio Tomkinson for the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old can play centre or wing and will arrive at Rodney Parade after playing spells with Highlanders in Super Rugby and Otago. He represented the All Blacks at under-20 level, including at the 2016 Junior World...
BBC

Premiership: Bristol Bears v Gloucester

Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Steven Luatua makes his first start for Bristol since March as the team host Gloucester in the Premiership's West country derby. Winger Toby Fricker, lock Ed...
BBC

Innes Senior: Huddersfield Giants outside back extends deal until 2024

Huddersfield Giants outside back Innes Senior has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season. The 21-year-old has been ever-present for the Giants in Super League this season. Senior came through the club's academy alongside his twin brother Louis and made his debut aged 17. "He has been...
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland without several key players for England match

Ireland will be without many of their usual matchday squad for Sunday's Women's Six Nations match with England. Seven players will be unavailable because as they are part of the sevens programme for the upcoming World Rugby Sevens series in Canada. In a further blow, Ireland must plan without second...
SkySports

Courtney Lawes suffers 'nasty' thumb injury putting a summer tour with England in doubt

Courtney Lawes could be a doubt for England's summer tour of Australia after suffering a compound dislocation of his thumb. Lawes, who captained England for part of this season's Six Nations Championship, was hurt during Northampton's European Challenge Cup defeat against Gloucester last weekend. Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd...
BBC

Women's Six Nations: The man turning England's scrum around

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Date: Sunday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. England's current dominance at the top of the world game is unquestionable, but a...
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Munster (Fri)

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 19:15 BST. Ulster's Michael Lowry will start at fly-half in the province's United Rugby Championship derby against Munster in Belfast on Friday. With Billy...
BBC

Tony Smith: Hull KR boss to step down at end of Super League season

Tony Smith has confirmed he will step down as head coach of Hull KR at the end of the current Super League season. The 55-year-old Australian has been with the Robins since 2019, and took the club to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final in the 2021 season. Smith's...
BBC

Alun Wyn Jones set for 'unbelievable' Ospreys landmark, says Toby Booth

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand. Toby Booth says Alun Wyn Jones is...
BBC

Howe on injuries, Guimaraes and following in Sir Bobby's footsteps

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday. There are no fresh injury concerns and Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are both on track to potentially feature again this season. Howe provided an update on Ryan Fraser's hamstring injury:...
