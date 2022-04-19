ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

GBI cancels Amber Alert, baby found safe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation canceled a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, involving a 4-month-old on...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 7

realtalk@36!!
2d ago

dame. if the woman don't want u. just leave the baby alone. u going to jail every time

Reply
12
Comments / 0

Community Policy