Don't ask for beer at the new bourbon club, Watch Hill Proper in Norton Commons

Click here to read the full article. Are you still looking for that elusive bottle of Pappy Van Winkle? Well, more power to you, because there’s nothing more annoying than someone telling you what you should and shouldn’t drink. However, bear with me here, because this new release from Heaven Hill offers an excellent alternative that might be slightly easier to find and marginally less expensive than Pappy.
Heaven Hill just launched the first release in its new Heaven Hill Heritage Collection, a sister series to the distillery’s Parker’s Heritage Collection—the latter focuses on experimentation and different mashbills, while the former...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new unique restaurant is coming to Haute City Center. 3.14 is the latest addition to the mall. The restaurant specializes in tasty pies, but other items too. The menu will also include Po Boys, Philly Cheesesteaks, and Horseshoe fries. The fries are similar to loaded french fries.
With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
HEBRON, Ky. — The Transportation Security Administration had to double-check one Cincinnati visitor's luggage on their way out of town all because of a few packages of goetta. A woman traveling to her home in Tulsa after visiting family in Cincinnati tweeted a photo of the eight rolls of...
A longtime Hudson Valley steakhouse has permanently closed. Orange County restaurant Schlesinger's Steakhouse had its last night of service on Friday, April 15, the owners announced. The steakhouse was located at 475 Temple Hill Road in New Windsor. "We'd like to extend a sincere and heartfelt THANK YOU for your...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s that time of year when WAVE runs its annual Derby Dress Contest. We’re asking our viewers to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel will wear this year for the first Saturday in May. Those who vote will be entered into a contest...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After two years of restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is making a full return this year, with all the festivities taking place on Saturday, May 7th. And even if you’re not in Kentucky for the big event, if you’re hosting a party in honor of the iconic horse race, you’re going to want to be prepared, which is why we rounded up the best items for your derby-themed soirée.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve been hearing reports of a Publix grocery store coming to Nicholasville, but store officials say to hang on. A post has circulated all over social media, alleging a Publix is going to be built at the corner of Brannon Crossing and 27, across from Wendy’s.
I have always been a casual fan of Sir Elton John. Fun fact, I used to occasionally impersonate him at Goldie's, when it was open in downtown Owensboro. My go-to song was "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." I always loved that song, admired Elton's flamboyance and had a blast sitting down at the keyboard (which I couldn't play), pretending to be Sir Elton and adopting some of the defining characteristics of his voice for a few minutes.
Pictured: LuCretia Thompson | Photo credit:Louisville Tourism. Louisville, Kentucky, is the bourbon capital of the world. However, the city has so much more than bourbon. Visitors have a wonderful array of food to select from. There is seafood that tastes euphoric, sweet potato pies that brings back memories of grandma’s house, and soul food that is just right for the soul.
If you're from or live in Kentucky, you likely, at some point in your lifetime, have tried a Kentucky Hot Brown. The open-face sandwich was founded at the Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville back in the mid 1920s. KET (Kentucky Educational Television) produced a great feature about the delicious Kentucky tradition.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're still making plans for Thunder Over Louisville this weekend, there are other options from where to watch the show. For the first time, Lynn Family Stadium is open during Thunder. You can park in the lot there, and a wristband will allow you to come and go as you please throughout the day for entertainment, concessions and restrooms.
Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June. My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mark your calendars because concerts are back at the Iroquois Amphitheater for the 2022 summer season. Performances span all types of genres, from indie rock to country and classical. The 16-concert series begins April 26 and ends Sept. 10. The first show features indie rock band Modest Mouse.
Comments / 1