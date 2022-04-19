ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots possible. * WHERE...Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster and Southern Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early evening. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts around 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County, and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North of Point Conception, Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents north of Point Conception. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Largest west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY RED LODGE AND BEARTOOTH FOOTHILLS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY BIGHORN CANYON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph expected will creat blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to limited visibility and slushy roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Local gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockton, Manteca, Lathrop, Waterloo, Camanche Reservoir, Wallace, Garden Acres, August, Kennedy, Camanche Village, Rancho Calaveras, Taft Mosswood, Country Club, Campo Seco, Valley Springs, Linden, Lockeford, Morada, Lincoln Village and French Camp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County, and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches over the Absaroka, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. Locally higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. 3 to 6 inches expected across Yellowstone, with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads, including over Teton and Togwotee passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back country.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

