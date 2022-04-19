ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
#The Wind Advisory
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockton, Manteca, Lathrop, Waterloo, Camanche Reservoir, Wallace, Garden Acres, August, Kennedy, Camanche Village, Rancho Calaveras, Taft Mosswood, Country Club, Campo Seco, Valley Springs, Linden, Lockeford, Morada, Lincoln Village and French Camp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially eastern sections of Northern Rosebud and Big Horn Counties. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Northerly winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph Friday afternoon and evening * WHERE...Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Lemhi Pass. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North of Point Conception, Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents north of Point Conception. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Largest west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Vernon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A seperate severe thunderstorm warning continues for central Vernon County until 400 pm.
