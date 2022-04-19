ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Mojave, CA
County
Inyo County, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockton, Manteca, Lathrop, Waterloo, Camanche Reservoir, Wallace, Garden Acres, August, Kennedy, Camanche Village, Rancho Calaveras, Taft Mosswood, Country Club, Campo Seco, Valley Springs, Linden, Lockeford, Morada, Lincoln Village and French Camp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible over the northern half of the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over Powder River Pass.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially eastern sections of Northern Rosebud and Big Horn Counties. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North of Point Conception, Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents north of Point Conception. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Largest west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 214. * Timing...Until 8 PM MDT Today. Then extreme fire weather conditions expected Friday morning through Friday evening. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up on Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Central Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 30 to 50 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, and TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Local gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

