ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Much of northern Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Localized areas of minor tree damage and power outages are also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely across northeast Arizona, including portions of I-40 from Winslow to Holbrook.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts around 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts around 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mohave County, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...East 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY RED LODGE AND BEARTOOTH FOOTHILLS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Local gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mead#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockton, Manteca, Lathrop, Waterloo, Camanche Reservoir, Wallace, Garden Acres, August, Kennedy, Camanche Village, Rancho Calaveras, Taft Mosswood, Country Club, Campo Seco, Valley Springs, Linden, Lockeford, Morada, Lincoln Village and French Camp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY BIGHORN CANYON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph expected will creat blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to limited visibility and slushy roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County, and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up on Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Central Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 30 to 50 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, and TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar; Vernon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CEDAR AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Stockton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. Large hail the size of half dollards has been reported. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Stockton State Park Stockton... Montevallo Jerico Springs... Umber View Heights Bearcreek... Masters Olympia... Filley Wagoner... Arnica THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Perkins BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North of Point Conception, Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents north of Point Conception. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Largest west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy