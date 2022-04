The Brockton Fair ran for 145 seasons, from 1874 through 2019 – but now, for the third straight year, the fair has been canceled. There was no Brockton Fair in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on such events. The fair recently posted on its website that there would be no 2022 event either, but offered no explanation as to why.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO