ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exira, IA

Exira announces 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxBeD_0fDKOsbT00

(Exira) John Walker will lead the Exira 4th of July Parade.

Walker was announced at the Grand Marshal during the 4th of July Kickoff Event earlier this month. “He was a former teacher and just recently retired. Everybody in town knows him I think.” Abby Rasmussen with the Exira Community Club says they drew a big crowd at their 4th of July Kickoff. “That was a great turnout. Everybody had fun. John Walker the special guest there was surrounded by lots of family that hadn’t been around in a while so I think he was super excited and happy to be there to celebrate with all of them.”

The theme is Fireworks and Freedom. A carnival will take place July 1st-4th The parade and fireworks will be on Monday, July 4th.

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Fourth of July Parade Set to Return

Fairhaven residents can rejoice as the town's 2022 July 4 parade has officially been confirmed. What should have been the 26th annual parade will only be No. 24 in the books as the last parade was held back in 2019 before the pandemic. The town is looking for parade participants.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Exira, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Exira, IA
Government
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Broadway Festivals seeks vendors for July 4th festivities

Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.
FESTIVAL
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Sioux City Journal

Leonard Gill, Siouxland landfill owner, philanthropist, dies at 87

JACKSON, Neb. - Siouxland philanthropist and businessman Leonard Gill died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of caring and donation. Gill, 87, was the longtime owner of LP Gill Landfill, a sprawling landfill near Jackson, Nebraska, and Gill Hauling, a garbage and recycling collection service that served cities and rural areas through the tri-state region.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Keokuk dam museum to reopen as soon as May

(Keokuk, IA) — A museum in southeast Iowa that features artifacts from the first dam built across the Mississippi River will reopen as soon as next month. The Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum on Main Street in Keokuk initially opened in November of 2019 but closed a few months later because of the pandemic. Kirk Brandenberger, executive director of the Keokuk Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, says the museum had visitors from 25 states and three foreign countries during that short time. The museum reopened one year ago but was forced to close again in August when a neighboring building was condemned. The condemned building has since been demolished and the site cleared.
KEOKUK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy