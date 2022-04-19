Exira announces 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal
(Exira) John Walker will lead the Exira 4th of July Parade.
Walker was announced at the Grand Marshal during the 4th of July Kickoff Event earlier this month. “He was a former teacher and just recently retired. Everybody in town knows him I think.” Abby Rasmussen with the Exira Community Club says they drew a big crowd at their 4th of July Kickoff. “That was a great turnout. Everybody had fun. John Walker the special guest there was surrounded by lots of family that hadn’t been around in a while so I think he was super excited and happy to be there to celebrate with all of them.”
The theme is Fireworks and Freedom. A carnival will take place July 1st-4th The parade and fireworks will be on Monday, July 4th.
