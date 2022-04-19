ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Finishing the Boston Marathon had special significance for Henry Richard

WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yesterday's Boston Marathon hosted 25,000 competitors, and one was a 20-year-old first-time runner who...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Heidi Richard is running Boston after a late cancer diagnosis

"I’m not going to be fast, but I’m going to find my joy out there on that course." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel Dropped Out Of Boston Marathon At Mile 16 Due To Injury

BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury. Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16. In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.” “Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.” Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Boston

Val Rogosheske finishes the Boston Marathon 50 years after her first historic race

At age 75, Val Rogosheske did it again. She finished the 2022 Boston Marathon, 50 years after she first made history as one of the first women to officially run the race. “It was good in so many ways and so different from other marathons I’ve done,” Rogosheske told Boston.com. “I was totally spoiled by Adidas and by the Boston Athletic Association — we had the special bus to the start and being able to stay in the Boston house where they had coffee and they had a toilet and things like that.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Copyright Npr
Seacoast Current

10 Celebrities That Have Run the Boston Marathon

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am no runner, the only way that you would see me run is if I am being chased by someone. I never think of running as a fun activity let alone a relaxing one, however, there are many people out there that see running as either fun or relaxing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston Marathon by the numbers

Here are fastest finish times, 5K times, and more statistics about the 126th Boston Marathon. With the 126th Boston Marathon in the history books, here’s a by-the-numbers look at the famous race. This year’s marathon had 28,604 participants from 120 countries and all 50 states, according to a statement...
BOSTON, MA
KGET

Boston hosts its first marathon since 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2019, runner ran the Boston Marathon Monday on its traditional date of Patriots Day in Massachusetts. This was the 126th running of the of the famed race. More than 28,000 runners took to the street in Hopkinton to begin their journey to the finish line in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox News

Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares message after ninth anniversary: ‘Stay vigilant’

The 126th annual Boston Marathon took place this past weekend, marking nine years since the tragic bombing at that event. Marc Fucarile, a survivor of that bombing on April 15, 2013, told Fox News Digital in an interview this week that the ongoing tradition of the Boston Marathon is "amazing," while also cautioning that both participants and attendees should always remain aware.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
WSB Radio

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, GA
WUSA9

WUSA9's Adam Longo completes Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Our friend and WUSA9 colleague Adam Longo ran the Boston Marathon Monday after some intense training. It proves that when you really put your mind to something, you can achieve your goals. Adam loves to run and completing the Boston Marathon has been a longtime goal of...
BOSTON, VA
Fox News

Olympic champ Peres Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS
Upworthy

20-year-old who lost brother to Boston Marathon bombing runs and finishes race for him

The Boston Marathon witnessed an emotionally charged moment as Henry Richard completed the race honoring his brother, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bomb blasts. Henry Richard was just 10 years old when he lost his brother, Martin Richard, and his younger sister, Jane, lost a leg in the bomb blasts. Two terrorists had detonated bombs by the finish line of the Boston Marathon and the tragedy shocked the nation at the time. Martin Richard was one of the three people killed in the attack. “I’m just so glad I could finally be here,” said Henry Richard, reported New York Post. “So much emotion. I know Martin would have been doing it with me… I did it for both of us.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAE

WFAE

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy