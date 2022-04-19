Finishing the Boston Marathon had special significance for Henry Richard

At age 75, Val Rogosheske did it again. She finished the 2022 Boston Marathon, 50 years after she first made history as one of the first women to officially run the race. “It was good in so many ways and so different from other marathons I’ve done,” Rogosheske told Boston.com. “I was totally spoiled by Adidas and by the Boston Athletic Association — we had the special bus to the start and being able to stay in the Boston house where they had coffee and they had a toilet and things like that.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO