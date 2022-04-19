ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Put some rhyme in your day with Seussical, the musical

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELINA — Celina High School will present Seussical, the...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Jimi Vincent Band headlines Blues Fest ‘22

LIMA — Fans of blues music are in for a treat this weekend, as a full slate of entertainment is prepared Saturday night at Blue Fest ‘22. The Greater Allen County Blues Society will host Blues Fest ‘22 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $13 in advance or $15 at the door.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

We Are Messengers to perform ‘Wholehearted’

LIMA — We Are Messengers will perform its “Wholehearted” music tour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Tickets are available for $15, $20 and $30 via limaciviccenter.com.
LIMA, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Seussical this weekend at W.R.

COLLINS — Western Reserve MS/HS is presenting Seussical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the High School auditeria. If you have ever read and enjoyed the imaginative, zany, rhyming books of Dr. Seuss then this is the show for you. Fun for people of all ages, the Cat in the Hat leads Jojo the Who to think and dream about places like the Jungle of Nool and McElligot's Pool. Horton the Elephant tries to save the Whos of Whoville by placing them safely on a clover. You also encounter characters such as Yertle the Turtle, Gertrude McFuzz and The Grinch.
COLLINS, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The Irish American band performs songs from its third studio Album, “Wholehearted,” at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Tickets are $15, $20 and $30 at LimaCivicCenter.com. The group of friends identify with “the hurting, the outsider and the underdog, and offer songs like an olive branch to society’s marginalized,” according to its website.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Bolton brings powerful vocals to Van Wert

VAN WERT — Known for his 1980s raspy, soulful, love ballads, “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “Time, Love and Tenderness,” Michael Bolton’s distinctive, powerful vocals and his mastery to take a song across genres catapulted him to the top of the charts as an R&B/pop-rock crossover.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Expanded entertainment guide debuts in Lima News

If you’re one of those people who says there’s never anything to do around here, The Lima News has a weekly section to challenge your perceptions. Today the newspaper shares its first edition of the revamped 360 section, a 24-page guide to entertainment options in Lima and within a short drive of here. It also includes television listings, top options on streaming services and puzzles. The new section, which is eight pages larger than recent editions, is part of your Thursday edition of The Lima News, moving from Friday.
LIMA, OH
