Put some rhyme in your day with Seussical, the musical

LIMA — Fans of blues music are in for a treat this weekend, as a full slate of entertainment is prepared Saturday night at Blue Fest ‘22. The Greater Allen County Blues Society will host Blues Fest ‘22 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $13 in advance or $15 at the door.
LIMA — We Are Messengers will perform its “Wholehearted” music tour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Tickets are available for $15, $20 and $30 via limaciviccenter.com.
COLLINS — Western Reserve MS/HS is presenting Seussical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the High School auditeria. If you have ever read and enjoyed the imaginative, zany, rhyming books of Dr. Seuss then this is the show for you. Fun for people of all ages, the Cat in the Hat leads Jojo the Who to think and dream about places like the Jungle of Nool and McElligot's Pool. Horton the Elephant tries to save the Whos of Whoville by placing them safely on a clover. You also encounter characters such as Yertle the Turtle, Gertrude McFuzz and The Grinch.
VAN WERT — Known for his 1980s raspy, soulful, love ballads, “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “Time, Love and Tenderness,” Michael Bolton’s distinctive, powerful vocals and his mastery to take a song across genres catapulted him to the top of the charts as an R&B/pop-rock crossover.
