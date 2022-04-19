ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Break in systems will bring sunshine Wednesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Trade the umbrella for sunglasses Wednesday and enjoy the mid-April sunshine. Keep the layering theme going as you head out because temps will climb quickly through the day, eventually topping out near 60. Take advantage of the break between systems and enjoy a walk around the block or a bike ride on the trails.

Rain showers return off and on Thursday, but not all day. A few morning showers will taper off after lunch, leaving much of the afternoon dry.

Warmer temperatures will have you scrambling for short sleeves by the weekend. Highs will be near 80.

