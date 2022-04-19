ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick Reveals When Manchester United Could Match Liverpool Ahead of Crucial Game

By Kaustubh Pandey
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmMGH_0fDKM5wt00

Ralf Rangnick has given his views about how much time Manchester United can take to reach Liverpool's level, ahead of the club's vital Premier League clash against the Merseyside club on Tuesday.

United could potentially dent Liverpool's chances to win the title, if they do not lose to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Rangnick's side meanwhile, are at 5th in the table and are three points behind Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlMUI_0fDKM5wt00

IMAGO / PA Images

Rangnick recently spoke to reporters about when United would reach Liverpool's level of excellence and he believes that United can't take around three or four seasons to reach that stage of performance.

The German said: “I don’t think a club like Manchester United can afford to take three or four years in order to achieve that. I don’t think that is necessary.

“We spoke and how long it took them. It will take two or three windows if you know what you are looking for. If you don’t know what you are looking for, it is a needle in a haystack. If you know what kind of football you want to play and what kind of profiles for each individual position, then it is about finding them and convincing them to come.

“Liverpool finished eighth [in Klopp’s first season]. The year after they didn’t play [European] football at all so the full focus in the second season of Jurgen was on the Premier League and the national cup competitions. Then it took two transfer windows.

Rangnick further went on to state that the idea is not 'rocket science' but United would need to know their destination before setting off on the project.

“But even in the other transfer windows that came later on there has been a lot of very good transfers and signings. This is what it is all about. It is not complicated. It is not rocket science. But in order to have the best possible wind [behind your sails], you need to know what your destination haven is. If you don’t know that, it is always difficult.”

