Six killed in bomb blasts at Shia school in Afghan capital

Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys' school in a Shia Hazara neighbourhood in Kabul.

At least six people have been killed and 11 wounded in two bomb blasts at a boys’ school in a Hazara Shia neighbourhood of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The frequency of bomb blasts in the country has declined significantly since the Taliban ousted the US-backed Afghan government in August last year, but Islamic State has claimed several attacks.

A Kabul police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran, said Tuesday’s blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid school were caused by improvised explosive devices. He said there was a third blast at an English-language centre in the same area, but did not specify whether it was caused by an explosive.

The school is in an area inhabited mainly by the Hazara community, and has been previously targeted by IS.

Tuesday’s blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness said. Images posted on social media networks showed several bodies lying at the gate and inside the school compound. Taliban officials were seen cordoning off the area.

The Taliban have been blamed previously for attacks targeting Hazaras, who make up 10-20% of the country’s 38 million population.

The Taliban insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge to the hardline Islamists who rule Afghanistan.

Since seizing power, the Taliban have regularly carried out raids on suspected IS hideouts, mainly in the eastern Nangarhar province.

IS has claimed some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years. In May last year at least 85 people – mainly female students – were killed and about 300 were wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in Dasht-e-Barchi.

No group claimed responsibility, but in October 2020 IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same area that killed 24 people, including students.

In May 2020, the group was blamed for an attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in the neighbourhood that killed 25 people.