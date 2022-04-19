ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Flood Watch issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 03:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cullman FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama, including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall for the next 24 hours before rising to a crest of 29.5 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bovina 28.0 28.6 Fri 9 am CDT 28.5 28.6 29.0
HINDS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Jefferson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Jefferson; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Wayne HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * WHAT...South winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska. * WHEN...7 PM Friday to 4 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east-west highways.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Mercer County, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
Warren, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nevada, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nevada... El Dorado Springs Montevallo... Walker Milo This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 83 and 95. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Interstates 25 and 90.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Warren Flood Watch#The Flood Watch#Lower Bucks#Upper Bucks
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially eastern sections of Northern Rosebud and Big Horn Counties. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Perkins BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County, Western Crook County and Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clay; Clearwater; Grant STRONG SPRING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL TO THE REGION INCREASING FLOODING CONCERNS Although the main push of snowmelt river flooding is behind us, additional flooding concerns are on the horizon as a strong spring storm system will impact the region beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend. The Red River Basin is expected to be on the warm side of this system with rain, possibly heavy at times, being the main precipitation type throughout the event. Some snow will be possible as the system departs the area (mainly across the Devils Lake basin) but impacts due to any new snowfall will be minimal to none from a flooding perspective. At this time, the area with the greatest threat for the highest (liquid) precipitation amounts is across the northern half of the basin. Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation are favored across this area with even higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches not out of the question. The southern half of the basin has a lesser risk of high rainfall amounts but a widespread 0.5 to 1.5 inches is still likely. Overland/Flash Flood Potential In areas that already have saturated soils and/or are currently experiencing snowmelt, there is an increased potential for overland flooding concerns. Areas that end up receiving the higher end precipitation amounts will experience an increased threat for flash flooding. This flooding threat will be heightened over areas where rain falls very quickly due to thunderstorm activity. This is especially a concern in the more urban areas where runoff will be more efficient. River Flood Potential As of Thursday afternoon, river levels across the basin are currently below flood stage. However, due to recent precipitation and ongoing snowmelt, some locations are already seeing another rise in river levels. Precipitation from our upcoming system will cause river levels to rise even more in the coming days with many river locations possibly reaching into the minor or moderate flood categories. Isolated major flooding is also possible depending on the exact locations of the heaviest rainfall and if it coincides with already elevated river levels or areas currently experiencing snowmelt. Some of the precipitation with this system will occur with thunderstorm activity which can cause widely varying precipitation amounts across short distances. The areal extent and severity of river flooding will be highly dependent upon exactly where and how much heavy rainfall occurs. Current river forecasts do not include the precipitation from this system. Tomorrow`s forecasts will begin to capture precipitation from this event and the associated rises and potential impacts.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A seperate severe thunderstorm warning continues for central Vernon County until 400 pm.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This blizzard will impact livestock and all other outdoor interests with extremely dangerous conditions.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Custer, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Custer; Powder River BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Custer and Powder River. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 3 AM MDT Sunday. Rain changing to snow after midnight Friday night, becoming all snow before 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening by 6 AM MDT Saturday.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches from Sturgis to Piedmont and 2 to 6 inches from Piedmont to Black Hawk. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Kingman, Lincoln, Reno, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Kingman; Lincoln; Reno; Rice; Russell HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and North-Central Kansas. * WHEN... From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down large trees limbs and powerlines. Sporadic power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure outdoor objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 9 PM MDT Saturday. Rain changing to snow after midnight Friday night, becoming all snow before 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Garfield; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Western Roosevelt and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile from time to time .
DANIELS COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy