ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Flood Watch issued for Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lehigh; Northampton FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Western Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 06:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton; Western Chester Patchy fog will continue across portions of the Lehigh Valley, southern Poconos, and western portions of the Delaware Valley through daybreak or so. Visibilities will generally be 1 mile or less, with locally dense fog possible. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Kingman, Lincoln, Reno, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Kingman; Lincoln; Reno; Rice; Russell HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and North-Central Kansas. * WHEN... From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down large trees limbs and powerlines. Sporadic power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure outdoor objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Northampton, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Mercer, PA
City
Warren, PA
City
Middlesex, PA
City
Morris, PA
City
Somerset, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Jefferson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Jefferson; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Wayne HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * WHAT...South winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska. * WHEN...7 PM Friday to 4 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east-west highways.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Interstates 25 and 90.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar; Vernon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CEDAR AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Stockton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. Large hail the size of half dollards has been reported. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Stockton State Park Stockton... Montevallo Jerico Springs... Umber View Heights Bearcreek... Masters Olympia... Filley Wagoner... Arnica THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northampton Flood Watch#The Flood Watch#Lower Bucks#Upper Bucks
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockton, Manteca, Lathrop, Waterloo, Camanche Reservoir, Wallace, Garden Acres, August, Kennedy, Camanche Village, Rancho Calaveras, Taft Mosswood, Country Club, Campo Seco, Valley Springs, Linden, Lockeford, Morada, Lincoln Village and French Camp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Perkins BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and 3 to 6 inches south of Newcastle. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Decatur, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Greeley; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...014...015...028...029...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County Snow/Blowing Snow Friday Night into Saturday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest winds, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Eastern portions of Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Friday Night through Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change over to snow late Friday night toward sunrise. Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern El Dorado and central Placer Counties through 200 PM PDT At 134 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Placerville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Placerville, Big Bend Summit, Coloma, Rescue, Camino, Smithflat, Garden Valley, Lotus, Chiquita Lake, Georgetown, Shingle Springs, Foresthill and Diamond Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY BIGHORN CANYON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph expected will creat blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to limited visibility and slushy roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nevada, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nevada... El Dorado Springs Montevallo... Walker Milo This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 83 and 95. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches from Sturgis to Piedmont and 2 to 6 inches from Piedmont to Black Hawk. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy