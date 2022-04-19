ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cool, breezy Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s

By Matthew Cappucci
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A cool start Tuesday as the storm system that brought wet weather and snow to the D.C. area pulls away from the region. Gusty and breezy winds will linger into the evening with highs reaching along around 53 degrees. Some areas...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Washington State
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Winter Weather Advisory
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
Weather
Environment
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Taking a break before gusty winds return

Wednesday will be a nice spring day between the wind storms. There will be some southwesterly breezes today, but stronger winds return tomorrow ahead of the next Pacific system approaching the west coast. Highs will stay warm for now, but take a slide before the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and warmer tomorrow, storm chances Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side Sunday afternoon. Highs only reached the lower 40s around most of the metro. Clouds will linger into the early evening, keeping things rather chilly. Temperatures likely slide back into the upper 30s as we approach sunset. Skies may clear out briefly for the early overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off into the upper 20s, but clouds will return by Monday morning.
OMAHA, NE
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
ENVIRONMENT

