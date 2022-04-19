ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderbolt 12: Flooding, slick roads impacting NYC commute

By News 12 Staff
News 12's Greg Thompson is out in Thunderbolt 12 checking out road conditions impacting New York City this morning.

