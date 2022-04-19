Thunderbolt 12: Flooding, slick roads impacting NYC commute

NEW YORK -- It may have felt like summer last week, but we're back on a Red Alert this Monday. The CBS2 Weather Team is tracking heavy rain and high winds headed our way tonight. People north and west of New York City might even see some snow.Wind advisories will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Coastal flood warnings also take effect at 8 p.m.Sullivan and Ulster counties will be under winter storm warnings from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday, with 4 to 8 inches of snowfall...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO