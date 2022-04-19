ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Greece impounds Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions against Russia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnjNX_0fDKLK4K00

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece has impounded a Russian oil tanker off the island of Evia, the Greek coastguard said on Tuesday, as part of European Union sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the EU banned Russian-flagged vessels from the 27-nation bloc’s ports, with some exemptions, as it adopted new sweeping sanctions against Russia for what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation”.

The 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near Karystos on the southern coast of Evia, which lies just off the Greek mainland near Athens.

The Russian embassy in Athens, the Greek capital, said on Twitter it was looking into the case and was in contact with Greek authorities.

“It has been seized as part of EU sanctions,” a Greek shipping ministry official said.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the United States welcomed Greece’s efforts to implement the sanctions “initiated in response to Russia’s brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

“We are aware of reports that the tanker is loaded with Iranian crude oil,” the spokesperson added, taking no position on the veracity of such reports.

A Greek coastguard official said the ship’s oil cargo had not been confiscated. It was not clear who the charterer of the cargo was, but the vessel was managed by Russia-based Transmorflot.

Transmorflot was not immediately available for comment.

The Pegas, which was renamed Lana in March, had earlier reported an engine problem. It was headed to the southern Peloponnese peninsula to offload its cargo onto another tanker but rough seas forced it to moor just off Karystos where it was seized, Athens News Agency reported.

On Tuesday afternoon the ship was still moored at Karystos bay, Reuters witnesses said.

U.S. advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which monitors Iran-related tanker traffic through ship and satellite tracking, said the Pegas loaded around 700,000 barrels of crude oil from Iran’s Sirri Island on Aug. 19, 2021.

It subsequently tried to unload the cargo at a Turkish port before heading to Greece, UANI said its analysis showed.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Russian#Greek#Kremlin#Twitter#U S State Department#Iranian#Transmorflot#Comm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Charred remains of ANOTHER Russian convoy: Drone pictures show aftermath of ambush by Ukrainians who blew up Putin's armour as it crossed a bridge

Incredible images have emerged depicting the aftermath of an ambush conducted by Ukrainian special forces (SSO) on a convoy of Russian armour and troops headed from Kharkiv to Izyum earlier this week. Snaps released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces early this morning show the smouldering wreckage of several Russian armoured...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Military Convoy - Interfax

(Reuters) - Russian attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare, the news agency Interfax reported on Sunday, citing Russia's defence ministry. "Attack helicopters KA-52 ... destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the agency cited the ministry as saying in...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy