Former lieutenant governor free on bail, vows to fight charges

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo penned an article Monday slamming current Gov. Kathy Hochul for her 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals,' citing the recently announced $850 million Buffalo Bills' stadium deal that could directly benefit Hochul's husband's concession business. Cuomo, who resigned in August after a sexual harassment scandal,...
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after he was arrested and indicted in an alleged bribery scheme. Driving the news: “I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released Tuesday.
Four years ago, a New York City nurse met a man through the dating app, Tinder. After going on a date, the pair went back to the nurse’s apartment where she was killed by the man. Now he has been formally indicted for the crime. According to the Queens...
A New York judge has ordered the alleged killer of a high school cheerleader to remain in jail. The 15-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld by police in Mount Vernon, N.Y., due to her age, faces charges of manslaughter in the first degree and attempted assault in the first degree, according to a news release.
A woman who was caught on camera attacking a Black teenager in a New York City hotel lobby after accusing him of stealing her cellphone agreed to a plea deal on Monday. Miya Ponsetto, 23, of California, pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree as a hate crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney.
NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
Lauren Pazienza, the suspect charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has posted bail, according to her lawyer. “Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning. She will be released sometime today,” defence lawyer Arthur Aidala told the press outside Manhattan criminal court on Friday. “We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney’s office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are,” he added,...
Police believe Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, called police himself to tell them where he was. Retired FBI Special Agent Mary Ellen O'Toole spoke with CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Nancy Chen with her insights into the suspect's actions.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
As COVID cases once again increase across New York, Gov. Hochul released her plan about a future "shut down." On Friday, Gov. Hochul reported that 4.71 percent of COVID tests in the previous 24 hours were positive. The 7-day average percent positive is 4.68 percent. Hochul did not provide a COVID update on Saturday or Sunday, which is usually the case.
BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in...
A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) failed to kill a lawsuit looking to stop her from running for Congress again, with a federal judge ruling the legal challenge can proceed on Monday. A group of Georgia voters is trying to block what would be Greene's first re-election bid over her 'support'...
